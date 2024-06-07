25th Ironman: These stars are coming to Carinthia

Six years ago, Michael Weiss (Lower Austria) celebrated his first Ironman victory in Klagenfurt - the 43-year-old wants to do it again next week on June 16. He is the only (!) athlete on the 52-strong professional entry list to have already secured his World Championship ticket for Hawaii, which he won in the USA in September. Weiss: "Compared to the competition, I have no pressure - as there are only two tickets at stake, it's going to be carnage!"