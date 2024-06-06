ECB cuts key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points

For the first time since the great wave of inflation, the European Central Bank (ECB) reduced its key interest rate on Thursday. As expected by experts, it was lowered by 0.25 points to 4.25 percent. The move is considered historic as it is the first interest rate cut since March 2016, meaning that the ECB is faster than the US Federal Reserve with its interest rate turnaround. It remains to be seen how the ECB will proceed.