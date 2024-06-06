Kidman & Efron undress for hot sex scene

Zac Efron is also a consummate professional

Zac Efron also spoke to "People" about the filming of "A Family Affair" and revealed that the sex shoot with Nicole was "easy, natural and fun". Efron also revealed: "I was a little apprehensive at first, but reuniting with Nicole is always great, and as talented as she is as an actress, she's just as kind and caring as a person and it's wonderful to spend time with her."