"A Family Affair"
Kidman & Efron undress for hot sex scene
Wow! In the new Netflix production "A Family Affair", things are really sizzling between Nicole Kidman (56) and Zac Efron (36). As the new trailer shows, the two are having a hot affair on the big screen.
Twelve years ago, the two Hollywood stars Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron were already in front of the camera together for the film "The Paperboy". Even then, the chemistry was right - but in the new film "A Family Affair", things get really hot.
Hot trailer for new Netflix film "A Family Affair"
The new trailer for the film shows: In the movie, the two in character, Brooke Harwood (Kidman) and Chris Cole (Efron), fall in love and make life hell for Kidman's movie daughter (Joey King), who is also Efron's assistant. They end up in bed together several times and are caught by her several times ...
Watch the trailer for "A Family Affair":
Sex scenes are no problem for Nicole Kidman
Hot sex scenes with a man 20 years her junior? No problem for Hollywood legend Nicole Kidman. The Oscar-winning actress is a pro and spoke in an interview with the "Hollywood Reporter" about shooting spicy movie scenes.
She explained: "There is a way to shoot things. I think it's lazy to just rely on chemistry. There's the script, there's the interaction - you can be very well guided by all that. Also, it's possible to have no chemistry, but it still looks harmonious on screen."
Zac Efron is also a consummate professional
Zac Efron also spoke to "People" about the filming of "A Family Affair" and revealed that the sex shoot with Nicole was "easy, natural and fun". Efron also revealed: "I was a little apprehensive at first, but reuniting with Nicole is always great, and as talented as she is as an actress, she's just as kind and caring as a person and it's wonderful to spend time with her."
"A Family Affair" can be streamed on Netflix starting June 28.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.