"Funding state champion"

What the European Union means for Lower Austria

Nachrichten
09.06.2024 05:50

Blue-yellow funding champion: every euro that flows from our federal state to Brussels comes back threefold!

Peace and prosperity are the two pillars on which the European Union is based. The "Krone" has taken a look at what this has brought to our federal state. Over the past three decades, more than 13 billion (!) euros have flowed into Lower Austria from the EU for regional development, agriculture and research.

Subsidies a debt to be collected
A debt to be collected, of course, as Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner emphasizes: "We are state champions when it comes to collecting funding!" This is because for every euro that flows from the vast country to Brussels, three euros are returned - a value that is unsurpassed in a comparison of federal states.

The European Union is therefore a community that not only protects us, but also benefits us economically.

Landeshauptfrau Johanna Mikl-Leitner

It is obvious that this also has positive effects on the labor market: since 1995, the number of employees has increased by almost a third, economic output has tripled and export performance has even quadrupled. And: eight of the ten most important export markets are in member states.

The EU as a job engine

Since joining the EU in 1995, 15,500 new jobs have been created in the vast country with the help of the Regional Development Fund. In addition, 50,000 jobs have also been secured.

The extent to which EU policy, which is often criticized for being aloof and intangible, is reflected in this country is particularly noticeable in agriculture. As a red-white-red granary, Lower Austria not only has a great interest in, but also a strong voice in European agricultural policy. In this sector alone, around 12 billion euros have flowed into the vast country between Enns and Leitha since 1995.

High willingness to vote, but confidence is falling
Incidentally, two thirds of those eligible to vote wanted to go to the polls - even though many of those surveyed had a critical relationship with the EU. A third see mainly negative aspects in connection with membership. By contrast, not quite as many, namely 28%, have a clearly positive view. Before the European elections in 2019, these two figures were the exact opposite.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Thomas Lauber
