How safe do you feel in Austria?

Austria still has a rather low crime rate. Nevertheless, news of knife attacks, deaths from firearms or roving gangs of youths leave few people indifferent. Attacks by strangers on the street are the exception rather than the rule - most acts of violence against women are carried out by men in close proximity. In addition, news dissemination has also changed, not least due to online media. All of this can have a negative impact on your personal sense of security. If you can no longer walk through the park or go shopping without feeling uneasy, action is definitely needed.