Ten amazing facts about our oceans

WWF: "No ocean can swallow this much plastic"

Marine heatwaves, mass coral bleaching and, most recently, a tragic decline in migratory fish species - these are just some of the warning signals that the oceans are sending us. "The consequences of the climate crisis are becoming ever clearer, overfishing is continuing unabated and plastic pollution is reaching unbelievable levels - no ocean can swallow that much," warns Axel Hein, marine expert at WWF Austria, referring to the eleven million tons of plastic that end up in the sea every year.