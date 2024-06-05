About "highs and lows"
Baldwin announces reality show shortly before trial
Hollywood star Alec Baldwin has announced his own reality show on US television shortly before the start of his trial for the fatal shooting of a camerawoman. Baldwin and his wife Hilaria invited the potential audience on Instagram on Tuesday to watch "the highs and lows" of their everyday family life with seven children aged between 19 months and ten years.
"We invite you into our home to experience the highs and lows; the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy," the couple explained.
"Home is our favorite place to be. We're the Baldwins and we're going to TLC!" they said, referring to the channel that will broadcast the reality show.
Announcement just weeks before the trial begins
The announcement comes just weeks before Baldwin's trial for involuntary manslaughter is due to begin. The now 66-year-old actor accidentally shot 42-year-old camerawoman Halyna Hutchins with a revolver during a filming rehearsal for the low-budget western "Rust" in October 2021.
Director Joel Souza was seriously injured by the same bullet. The gun had been loaded with a real bullet. It is still unclear how this could have happened.
Arms master was found guilty
The actor faces up to 18 months in prison if convicted. Baldwin has denied any guilt. He claims that he had no way of knowing that there was live ammunition in the Colt. Furthermore, he did not pull the trigger. The gun master on the set, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 18 months in prison in April.
Mixed reactions on social media
Since Hutchins' death, Baldwin has barely been seen on screen. The news of his reality show - which is due to air from 2025 - received a mixed reception on online networks. While some users welcomed the announcement, others pointed to the upcoming trial.
Others stated that the show will show a whitewashed version of the life of a wealthy Hollywood star. "This is a reality show, you have to appreciate the people we never get to see taking care of your kids," one fan stated, asking about the number of nannies the couple employs. Baldwin was previously married to actress Kim Basinger, with whom he has 28-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.