Concern about groundwater

Gols clinic: location not set in concrete for the Greens

Nachrichten
06.06.2024 16:00

Even though the governor wants to speed up construction by amending the law, opponents are not giving up. GRÜNE and WWF fear that Burgenland's oldest nature reserve will dry up

comment0 Kommentare

The location for the Gols clinic is causing debate: project opponents are unimpressed by the fact that the amendment to the Hospital Facilities Act is intended to speed up the procedure and construction. The project endangers the oldest nature reserve in Burgenland, according to renewed criticism. The main fear is that the construction of the complex would further lower the groundwater level, "which would result in strictly protected species being severely affected", Bernhard Kohler from WWF expressed his alarm, "so we can no longer afford further losses."

SPÖ-Brandstätter: Cross-shots jeopardize health care

Wolfgang Spitzmüller (Greens) is also calling for a rethink. "The location must not be set in concrete," says the member of the provincial parliament. Mayor Kilian Brandstätter (SPÖ), on the other hand, speaks of double standards. "While the Greens are helping to decide on a federal housing program, they are boycotting critical infrastructure in Burgenland." "Such ricochets jeopardize health care," says the mayor angrily, "the location was examined and assessed positively."

Planning for the Wiesäcker site continues
Meanwhile, planning for the Wiesäcker site continues: an architectural competition is currently being prepared. As a result of the change in the law, it is planned that the municipality of Gols will withdraw its application for a change in zoning so that the project can be carried out in accordance with the new law.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Carina Fenz
Carina Fenz
