Gols clinic: location not set in concrete for the Greens

The location for the Gols clinic is causing debate: project opponents are unimpressed by the fact that the amendment to the Hospital Facilities Act is intended to speed up the procedure and construction. The project endangers the oldest nature reserve in Burgenland, according to renewed criticism. The main fear is that the construction of the complex would further lower the groundwater level, "which would result in strictly protected species being severely affected", Bernhard Kohler from WWF expressed his alarm, "so we can no longer afford further losses."