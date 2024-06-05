“I’m scared every time I drive home”

"I've heard a few stories from friends who had something happen to them when they were out alone at night. Even if it's just a stupid pick-up line," says 13-year-old Leonie. Although she is at an age when it is normal to go out and meet up with friends, even after dark, she has been feeling uncomfortable about it for some time. "I ask myself how I can protect myself. If I walk around with a pepper spray in my pocket, I'll end up being punished," says the schoolgirl.