The new “VSV policeman” is a real piece of work

The new VSV defender, Patrick Holway, is a real lump: he is 195 cm tall and weighs 100 kg. In recent years, the US boy has shuttled back and forth between the AHL (Grand Rapids Griffins and San Jose) and the East Coast League (Florida). He was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in round five in 2015 - he also already has European experience: last season he helped out at Slovan Bratislava at the end of the season, scoring one goal and two assists in four play-off games.