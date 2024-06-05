EU agency warns:
“Poverty and racism threaten fundamental rights”
Across Europe, fundamental rights are threatened by poverty, racism and "challenges related to migration". This is the conclusion reached by the Vienna-based EU Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) in its report published on Wednesday. There is also concern about an increase in anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim violence.
"The Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel on October 7, 2023 and Israel's military response in Gaza led to an alarming increase in threats and violence against Jews across the EU," it said. The sharp increase in violence against Muslims has been less reported, but is no less worrying, the report said.
Concern about poverty traps
The Fundamental Rights Agency is also concerned about the rise in energy and living costs, which have driven "one in five people in the EU into poverty". Despite government measures, "children and vulnerable households such as single parents, Roma and migrant families are most at risk".
EU asylum and migration rules as an opportunity?
The agency draws a mixed conclusion with regard to the recently adopted reform of EU asylum and migration rules. "If the new rules on the monitoring of fundamental rights and the protection of children, as well as a clear obligation to investigate all substantiated reports, are fully implemented, compliance with fundamental rights can be improved," it said on Wednesday.
