Arrest for activists: Windl must now also go to prison

"The whole of southern Germany, regions in Upper and Lower Austria and Vorarlberg are under water - and we who want to prevent this are being locked away," complains the 27-year-old. The group itself has already commented on the lockdown on Platform X (see above). "We are racing towards a three-degree hotter world. A three-degree hotter world means the end of human civilization. What are a few weeks in a cell compared to the loss of everything I hold dear?" asked Laila Fuisz (23), just a few hours before entering prison.