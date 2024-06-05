Revenue at 16.684 billion euros

On Wednesday, the technology and steel group presented its figures for 2023/24, which show just how much the company, which operates out of Upper Austria, is being challenged. Turnover fell from 18.225 billion euros (2022/23) to 16.684 billion euros (2023/24). The operating result also declined, falling to 1.666 billion euros. The change in earnings after taxes was striking: Whereas EUR 1.177 billion had been reported here for 2022/23, Voestalpine ended up with EUR 207 million in this area in 2023/24. This decline is explained by the economic slowdown and one-off effects.

In March, the company announced that it would be divesting the German stainless steel company Buderus. 1200 employees are affected by the decision. Voestalpine wrote off EUR 410 million in this context.