Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" commentary

Israel – Hamas: Taking stock after eight months of war

Nachrichten
04.06.2024 23:00
comment0 Kommentare

The war is entering its eighth month; high time to unravel and reassess the current situation: If Netanyahu has his way, the war cannot last long enough, and not just for personal reasons. The slow approach is also intended to keep army losses to a minimum.

Netanyahu is a gifted juggler of power and is wrestling on four fronts: Gaza, Biden, coalition fascists, opposition. He had set himself two goals: Destroy Hamas' infrastructure, i.e. no more rockets, and free the hostages.

Military pressure was to force the release of the hostages. That sounds like squaring the circle. The relatives of the hostages therefore accuse Netanyahu of cynical deceptive maneuvers.

And Hamas? It is determined to fight to the last Palestinian. International solidarity supports it, but its backbone is broken.

The war is slowly coming to an end and the moment of truth is coming for Netanyahu. He will not be able to please anyone; hence new elections, new government.

The rest of Hamas will find new blood. There will continue to be rockets from Gaza. Israel can live with that. The people in charge know that too.

After the war comes the next nightmare: supplying and rebuilding the Gaza Strip. This is being done at the expense of third parties, including the EU, the paymaster for everything.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Kurt Seinitz
Kurt Seinitz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf