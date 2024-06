Dragovic honored for 100 international appearances

Debut against Serbia

Dragovic received his award from ÖFB President Klaus Mitterdorfer and Sports Director Peter Schöttel to great applause in the packed Ernst Happel Stadium. The Viennese played his first international match on June 6, 2009 against Serbia - the country from which his parents hail. At the age of 18, he made his debut in central defense in the 0:1 World Cup qualifier in Belgrade. Dragovic scored two goals in his 100 international appearances. He played for the ÖFB team at both Euro 2016 and Euro 2021.