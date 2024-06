“I was shocked at first, but I don’t regret it”

"Of course it was shocking, after all you've invested a lot of money in the PV system. And suddenly you realize that there's not much left in it from a financial point of view," says Erwin Felber from Braunau, describing his initial reaction to the termination letter from Energie AG. The 82-year-old graduate engineer is one of around 20,000 Energie AG customers whose profitable feed-in tariff contracts are to be terminated and replaced by much lower tariffs.