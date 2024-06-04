Every second pupil needs help with learning

But paid tutoring is also on the rise. At 22 percent, the proportion is higher than ever before. 60 percent of parents also state that tutoring is a noticeable financial burden, with almost half even having to cut back on other expenses as a result. One hour (50 minutes) of group tuition costs around 20 euros, an individual lesson costs around 40 euros and prices can vary greatly depending on the institute. Recently, the rates have not been raised so sharply, but there was a larger price jump one or two years ago. Markus Kalina from Schülerhilfe: "We only make cautious price increases, the issue is very sensitive and many people are short of money." However, Kalina does not believe that many are now turning to the black market: "On the contrary. Group lessons, which are cheaper, are in high demand, and that's what we do at the institutes."