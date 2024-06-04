In a Tyrolean schoolyard
Unknown man grabbed girl (6) by the wrist
Terrible scenes may have taken place in a schoolyard in Kirchbichl (Tyrolean district of Kufstein) just over a week ago. An older man is said to have grabbed a schoolgirl (6) by the hand. A pupil came to the girl's aid and chased the stranger away. The police are now looking for witnesses.
It is probably every parent's horror story of what happened last Monday, May 27, in the schoolyard of the Kirchbichl elementary school. Between 9.20 and 9.50 a.m., a previously unknown man allegedly approached a six-year-old girl there. According to the police, he wanted to show the child something.
Older pupil came to help
When the schoolgirl refused, the unknown man grabbed the girl by the wrist and pushed her back. An older pupil observed the incident and asked the man to let go of the 6-year-old. The man then turned away from the child and left the schoolyard.
The girl suffered a hematoma on her wrist as a result of the incident. A manhunt, ongoing surveillance in the school playground and checks on people by the police have so far been unsuccessful.
Police are looking for witnesses
The man is said to be an older man of retirement age with a three-day beard. He was limping and wearing a dark jacket and a visor cap.
Please call the Wörgl police station on 059133/7221 with any useful information.
