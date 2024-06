Big data is growing at the University of Salzburg

Two years ago, the University of Salzburg founded the Faculty of Digital and Analytical Sciences (DAS). It still hurts that the new University of Digital Sciences is being established in Linz. However, this will strengthen Salzburg as a research location. The new faculty with 150 academic staff and 3,000 students is more than fifty percent financed by third-party funding. Students can already choose from four Bachelor's and seven Master's degree courses as well as two subjects for teacher training.