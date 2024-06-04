Vorteilswelt
LASK made the opposite:

Accusation of violence! Ried terminated professional contract immediately

Nachrichten
04.06.2024

You can do it this way or that way: While LASK and Jérôme Boateng will soon be making new international headlines, the Innviertel club reacted rigorously and above all mercilessly to a professional footballer accused of violence against a woman!

comment0 Kommentare

A professional footballer. A disco. Too much alcohol. A failed flirtation with a 21-year-old who suddenly had a broken nose. . .

Even though in the end it was testimony against testimony: SV Ried terminated the contract with the player involved on the same day the case became public in 2011. Although the player had protested his innocence after the incident in Schladming and had only been recruited the summer before. This shows how rigorously some other clubs deal with players affected by allegations of violence.

While LASK gave Jérôme Boateng, who has been affected by allegations for years, a two-year contract on Friday. This has not only been criticized by SPÖ women's leader Maria Holzleitner, but has also made international headlines. On Sunday evening, the German mass media outlet BILD online also reported for the first time on the tsunami of rejection that LASK and the former world champion are facing in Austria under the title "Fan rage over Boateng transfer". And the headlines are unlikely to diminish, as the first three days of the trial against Boateng, which begins on June 14 at Regional Court 1 in Munich, are scheduled for the large courtroom A101.

Trial: enormous interest!
With room for 100 courtroom spectators. "50 are reserved for journalists," says the lady from the press office before the retrial of the case involving the mother of two of Boateng's three children. A case in which the 35-year-old had already been fined 1.2 million euros before the initial verdict was overturned due to a formal error.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Georg Leblhuber
Georg Leblhuber
