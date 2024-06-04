Accusation of violence! Ried terminated professional contract immediately

While LASK gave Jérôme Boateng, who has been affected by allegations for years, a two-year contract on Friday. This has not only been criticized by SPÖ women's leader Maria Holzleitner, but has also made international headlines. On Sunday evening, the German mass media outlet BILD online also reported for the first time on the tsunami of rejection that LASK and the former world champion are facing in Austria under the title "Fan rage over Boateng transfer". And the headlines are unlikely to diminish, as the first three days of the trial against Boateng, which begins on June 14 at Regional Court 1 in Munich, are scheduled for the large courtroom A101.