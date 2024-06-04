Vorteilswelt
Rain and floods

Heavy rain: Where thunderstorms are expected again

Nachrichten
04.06.2024 08:13

After the heavy storms in large parts of Austria on Monday, the heavy rain is entering its second round on Tuesday: Lower Austria is on red warning level. In Linz, the Danube had already burst its banks in the morning. Hail and thunderstorms are also expected again in the country.

The heavy rainfall at the beginning of the week caused chaos for the emergency services and on the roads. Numerous cellars were flooded in Bürmoos in Salzburg on the border with Germany. There were almost 100 alarms in the municipality alone.

The Aggsteiner Straße (B33) was closed in the Aggsbach-Dorf area in the district of Melk (Lower Austria) following a mudslide. (Bild: DOKU-NÖ)
The Aggsteiner Straße (B33) was closed in the Aggsbach-Dorf area in the district of Melk (Lower Austria) following a mudslide.
(Bild: DOKU-NÖ)

There was also a mudslide in Lower Austria. A cyclist was injured and the road was closed. There was also localized flooding in Burgenland.

Danube overflowed its banks in Linz
In the Upper Austrian capital Linz, the Danube had already burst its banks in the Urfahn market area early on Tuesday morning. A water level of 6.80 meters was measured. Experts expect the water to continue to rise over the next few hours.

According to the experts at Geosphere Austria, the impact of the disruption in the country should ease on Tuesday. Nevertheless, caution is advised in many regions: The Austrian Severe Weather Center (uwz) is already reporting a red warning level in Lower Austria this morning. Lilienfeld, St. Pölten and the area around St. Pölten could be particularly affected.

Sporadic flooding occurred in Burgenland on Monday. Numerous firefighters were deployed. (Bild: APA/PRESSETEAM BFKDO OBERWART/OBI ALEXANDER FLASCHBERGER)
Sporadic flooding occurred in Burgenland on Monday. Numerous firefighters were deployed.
(Bild: APA/PRESSETEAM BFKDO OBERWART/OBI ALEXANDER FLASCHBERGER)

Large amounts of rain are also expected in Upper Austria and Styria. In Tyrol, Salzburg, Burgenland and Carinthia, there is a threat of thunderstorms and hail in addition to the showers. The westernmost part of Austria and Vienna will probably be spared on Tuesday.

The Danube also swelled considerably near Vienna on Monday. (Bild: Leserreporter)
The Danube also swelled considerably near Vienna on Monday.
(Bild: Leserreporter)
(Bild: Leserreporter T.)
(Bild: Leserreporter T.)

Thunderstorms also in the second half of the day
According to Geosphere meteorologists, sunshine is expected again, at least in the afternoon, with only a slight chance of showers. In the alpine mountains and in the south, the clouds will clear quite soon, but there will be an increase in cumulus clouds under intermittent sunshine, so that a few more, albeit rather small-scale, shower and thunderstorm cells are to be expected, especially in the second half of the day.

Emergency declared in Bavaria
A glance at Germany makes many in our country shudder: Just a few kilometers from the border, torrential rain has been falling for days. The flood situation there remains critical. A state of emergency has been declared in the Bavarian district of Rosenheim and evacuations have been carried out in some places.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

