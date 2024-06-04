Heavy rain: Where thunderstorms are expected again

Thunderstorms also in the second half of the day

According to Geosphere meteorologists, sunshine is expected again, at least in the afternoon, with only a slight chance of showers. In the alpine mountains and in the south, the clouds will clear quite soon, but there will be an increase in cumulus clouds under intermittent sunshine, so that a few more, albeit rather small-scale, shower and thunderstorm cells are to be expected, especially in the second half of the day.