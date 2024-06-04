Floods keep southern Germany on tenterhooks

Salzburg should get off lightly

The water masses in Salzburg were still limited over the long weekend: Saturday was the peak day, especially in the north. In the provincial capital, 55 liters of rain fell in 24 hours. On Sunday evening, heavy rain also fell in the mountain regions. In Mittersill, the Salzach briefly reached the reporting limit of almost four meters. As head of the Mittersill fire department, Kurt Kollmann has a trained eye for the threat of flooding: "As long as it's this cold and it's snowing far down in the mountains, there's still no great cause for concern," he says happily.