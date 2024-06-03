Admitted to the EU in 2014
Sulaiman A. found protection, now he stabbed policeman to death
The fatal knife attack in Mannheim is stirring up a lot of political dust. It is now known that the perpetrator, a 25-year-old Afghan, once sought protection in Germany as a teenager and was granted it. He has now "thanked" the police for their hospitality with a cold-blooded murder. It is not only in Germany that issues such as migration, integration and Islamism are now coming back into focus.
The Mannheim attacker, Sulaiman A., was born in Herat, Afghanistan, in 1999 and came to Germany in 2014. He is an Afghan citizen, married and has two children. The man is unknown to the police state security service and the domestic intelligence service in Germany, meaning that he has not yet attracted attention with extremist positions or crimes.
Valid residence permit in Germany
According to SWR research, he apparently has a valid residence permit for Germany. It was initially difficult to identify the man because he had no identity papers or personal belongings with him and was taken to hospital by the police after being shot. He is still not fit for questioning.
Police officer succumbed to his injuries
During the attack on Friday morning, the man injured six men, including a police officer who has since died, on the market square in the center of Mannheim at an event organized by the right-wing populist and Islam-critical movement Pax Europa (BPE). BPE board member Michael Stürzenberger was among the injured.
A memorial service is also planned for the police officer who was killed. A date has not yet been set, a police spokeswoman said on Monday. The family of the 29-year-old should first have space to mourn. "We still need some time", said the spokesperson.
Planned crime or spontaneous attack?
Meanwhile, the Baden-Württemberg State Office of Criminal Investigation said that numerous questions remain unanswered and are still under investigation. "What kind of knife is that? Where did it come from? Did he buy the knife?" The answers to these questions will also be used to find out whether the arrested man planned the crime or whether it was a spontaneous attack.
Photos of the crime scene:
The state security department of the Karlsruhe public prosecutor's office responsible for political offenses is investigating. On Friday evening, police and special forces searched the alleged perpetrator's home in Heppenheim, Hesse. Data carriers were seized and are now being investigated.
Politically explosive
The fact is that the case is politically explosive and discussions are already in full swing. Conservative parties are calling for the state to crack down on Islamists. Others are trying to avoid any debate on Islamism. On Sunday, there were also clashes between right-wing and left-wing groups and the police on the streets of Mannheim.
Photos of the clashes in Mannheim on Sunday:
German historian and political expert Andreas Rödder told Bild newspaper, "The more problems related to migration become visible, the stronger the influx to the parties that promise a remedy. I doubt that the centrist parties have understood what is brewing here."
The more problems associated with migration become visible, the greater the influx of people to parties that promise a remedy.
Historiker und Politik-Experte Andreas Rödder
Can the AfD benefit politically from the attack?
The big question: What are the political consequences of the attack so close to the EU elections? According to German foreign policy expert Thomas Jäger, the AfD, which has been rocked by scandals, could benefit in the last few meters. "The attack in Mannheim will help the party, because in one fell swoop one of its most important issues is back in the spotlight," he told Bild. After all, this is "an issue with which they have always been able to inflame the anger of their voters".
AfD leader apologizes to the Minister of the Interior: "Fake"
The AfD leadership switched into election campaign mode immediately after the attack. Party leader Alice Weidel disseminated a fake quote from Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) in which she blamed right-wing extremism - a fake. When Weidel was caught, she admitted the mistake but explained: "The tenor is still correct ..."
Clear words from Austria too
Austria's politicians are also not unaffected by the attack in Mannheim. In the newspaper "Bild am Sonntag", Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) called the images of the knife attack a sad testimony to where extremism leads. "We will never accept violence, regardless of whether it comes from the left, the right or from the Islamist environment," said the Chancellor.
ÖVP Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said on Sunday evening that "such cowardly and devious attacks must be combated with all consistency and severity, with all the means of the rule of law". For FPÖ Secretary General Christian Hafenecker, the attack in Germany is the result of a "failed asylum policy". Weapons ban zones and other show measures would achieve nothing, explained Hafenecker.
