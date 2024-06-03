Sulaiman A. found protection, now he stabbed policeman to death

Can the AfD benefit politically from the attack?

The big question: What are the political consequences of the attack so close to the EU elections? According to German foreign policy expert Thomas Jäger, the AfD, which has been rocked by scandals, could benefit in the last few meters. "The attack in Mannheim will help the party, because in one fell swoop one of its most important issues is back in the spotlight," he told Bild. After all, this is "an issue with which they have always been able to inflame the anger of their voters".