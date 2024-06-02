Vorteilswelt
Municipality of Fließ

Road closed again after rockfall and landslide!

Nachrichten
02.06.2024 19:08

The heavy rainfall in Tyrol has not been without consequences. In addition to East Tyrol, the municipality of Fliess is currently affected by a landslide. Especially bitter for the population: the affected Hochgallmiggstraße has to be closed again.

As the province announced on Sunday evening, the Hochgallmigg district is currently inaccessible via the road. On Sunday afternoon, there was a rockfall and a landslide onto the L312 provincial road. "Following an initial on-site inspection and further assessments by the provincial geology department and the Imst construction district office, the affected road section is currently being cleared and further safety work is being carried out," a press release states.

Population can be supplied via forest road
A further assessment will take place on Monday as a result of the clearing work. A decision will then be made on whether to open the road. Should the road be closed for a longer period of time, the responsible road maintenance department is currently preparing a forest road as a bypass for local residents. "This route can already be used to ensure supplies to the population," emphasizes the state.

Two closures in winter
The Hochgallmiggstraße is repeatedly the scene of natural disasters. Most recently, the road was displaced by a huge rock just before Christmas. As a result, the Hochgallmigg district was inaccessible and was supplied with food by the Austrian army via the airlift. The village was only accessible by road again shortly before the end of the year. At the end of January, a landslide caused the road to be closed again.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Claudia Thurner
Claudia Thurner
