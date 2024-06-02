Road closed again after rockfall and landslide!

Two closures in winter

The Hochgallmiggstraße is repeatedly the scene of natural disasters. Most recently, the road was displaced by a huge rock just before Christmas. As a result, the Hochgallmigg district was inaccessible and was supplied with food by the Austrian army via the airlift. The village was only accessible by road again shortly before the end of the year. At the end of January, a landslide caused the road to be closed again.