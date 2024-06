Mayor resigns immediately after complaint

"I've always said: if something like this ever happens to me, I'll quit on the spot." By "something like that", Johann Müllner, ÖVP local leader of Goldwörth for 16 years, means a complaint against him. He found out about it after Whitsun and resigned as mayor less than two weeks later. "I don't want to be accused of being mayor. If I am, then I want to stand trial as a normal person, or end the proceedings," Müllner (66) told the "Krone" newspaper.