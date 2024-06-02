Lugners rave:
“Wedding night lasted longer than the wedding”
Richard and Simone Lugner are on cloud nine after their dream wedding on Saturday. In an interview with "Krone", the couple not only gushed about their wedding night, but also revealed all sorts of other intimate details.
"The wedding night was loving and harmonious," Simone gushed the day after the ceremony. And added with a twinkle in her eye: "It lasted longer than the wedding!"
Separate beds, but lots of amore!
The overjoyed bride and groom quickly said goodbye to their guests after the romantic vows at City Hall and the lavish party at Palais Auersperg to enjoy their intimate togetherness - and lots of amore - in a suite at the Grand Hotel.
However, they slept separately after the marital caresses, as the two confirmed once again. "Because I snore so much," sighed Mörtel.
Surprise for Simone
The next morning began with a surprise for Simone - a morning gift that Mörtel was able to bring himself to give after all, as he revealed.
What did he choose? Earrings that matched "Bee's" wedding ring. A beautiful token of love!
Honeymoon will have to wait
The newlyweds are only taking two days off - they are going to Dresden and Leipzig. The honeymoon will then follow in August.
And the destination for the Lugner honeymoon has already been decided: Mörtel and Simone are traveling to Crete, where they have already booked a villa. "Then we'll have a really good time," the two smiled.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.