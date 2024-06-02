Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Letter to Martin Donat

“Yellow card” for Upper Austria’s environmental lawyer

Nachrichten
02.06.2024 13:16

Martin Donat is not bound by instructions and is ultimately only committed to the environment. However, his unilateral actions and his personal fight against wind power have now earned him a sound rebuke.

comment0 Kommentare

What he may and may not do is regulated in Section 2 of the Upper Austrian Environmental Protection Act: Hofrat DI Dr. Martin Donat has been working for the Upper Austrian Environmental Ombudsman's Office since 1997. In 2004, he was promoted to group leader, and on July 5, 2007, he reached the pinnacle of his career - since that day, the academic has been the Environmental Ombudsman, i.e. the highest body that stands up for environmental protection in Upper Austria and can give projects the thumbs up or thumbs down.

Donat is not subject to instructions, but still has a boss
There is no question that far-reaching and important decisions for the environment were made during Donat's term of office. Political observers describe him as a vehement fighter for the cause. However, some past actions have tarnished his eco-image. But first things first.

For example, he is said to have played an obscure role in the Ohlsdorf project (the forest clearing next to the Westautobahn) and helped the project operator. What is even more offensive to many, however, is his fight against wind turbines, which he portrays as monstrous and oversized in photomontages. Donat recently sent a letter to the residents of the municipality of Rainbach, where a referendum will be held today, Sunday, to vote for or against a wind farm.

Politics has nothing to say to him
In his office as environmental lawyer, Dr. has the huge advantage of being completely free from instructions. This means that politicians cannot tell him anything - which ultimately serves democracy. Stefan Kaineder (Greens), State Councillor for the Environment, can be informed by Donat, but he has nothing to say to him.

State Office Director Thomas Schäffer wrote a letter to the environmental lawyer and showed him the yellow card. (Bild: (C) 2019)
State Office Director Thomas Schäffer wrote a letter to the environmental lawyer and showed him the yellow card.
(Bild: (C) 2019)

Whether it is the job of an official with such far-reaching rights to send out mailshots and thus intervene in political processes has long been questioned in the Linz Landhaus. As the "Krone" has learned, a yellow card has now been issued to the court councillor in the form of a letter from the director of the provincial office, Thomas Schäffer.

In the letter, Schäffer asks what the basis for the letter was and how it came about. As described: In terms of content, no one can interfere in the work of the environmental lawyer, but under civil service law they can, because Donat is formally a civil servant and the director of the provincial office is therefore his boss.

Incidentally, the Environmental Committee (chaired by Green Party leader Severin Mayr) of the provincial parliament formally decides on the appointment of the Environmental Ombudsman. In the case of a possible dismissal, however, things get more complicated, as the state government has to decide on this. However, this is currently not an issue. Not yet

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Robert Loy
Robert Loy
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf