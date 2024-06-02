Vorteilswelt
Nothing but trouble?

Record company breaks up with Stefan Mross

Nachrichten
02.06.2024 12:22

Nothing but trouble for Stefan Mross? The pop star is said to have lost his recording contract. This was reported by the "Bild" newspaper. But the singer denied it.

comment0 Kommentare

Just a few weeks ago, it was announced that Stefan Mross' songs would be released by VIA Music with immediate effect. However, as the "Bild" newspaper now reports, nothing will come of it. The pop star has lost his record contract.

"Didn't come together"
"We didn't come together musically," explained record boss Marcel Pieofke when asked by the newspaper. "That's why we decided together to end the collaboration."

Presenter and musician Stefan Mross in 2022 (Bild: Hendrik Schmidt / dpa / picturedesk.com)
Presenter and musician Stefan Mross in 2022
(Bild: Hendrik Schmidt / dpa / picturedesk.com)

Mross reportedly wanted to sing in Bavarian - a no-go for the label. After all, Schlager in High German is more successful, especially in terms of streaming access.

However, Pieofke emphasized that the recent allegations against the musician surrounding the sale of a house - Mross is said to have concealed almost 30 defects and was therefore reported by the buyers for fraudulent misrepresentation - was not the reason for the failed collaboration. "If Stefan didn't keep getting in his own way, he could be more successful," he explained.

"That is strictly wrong"
Meanwhile, the pop star himself takes a completely different view. "Unfortunately, I have to clarify something again," Mross explained on his Instagram page. According to him, he has not lost his record deal. "This statement is strictly false, because there has never been a signed contract."

There will soon be new music from him again - his new single will be released at the end of June. "I am also happy to announce that I will be founding my own label with a professional partner," said the pop star with further good news.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

