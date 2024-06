15-year-old injured in accident with drunk driver

Prohibited from continuing the journey

At the same time, a 44-year-old local resident was driving his car in the opposite direction. Shortly before the end of the Kirchberg near Mattighofen area, there was a side collision. The 15-year-old was slightly injured as a result and went to Braunau Hospital on her own. The 44-year-old's alcohol test showed 1.8 per mille. His driver's license was temporarily confiscated and he was prohibited from continuing to drive.