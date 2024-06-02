Unternberg in Lungau
From the construction industry to new building sites as head of the village
Andreas Fanninger achieved a political upheaval in Unternberg by a margin of 13 votes: as the only blue mayor in the district, he is now fully dedicated to the village. A conversation about quality of life and goals.
Mr. Mayor, it is becoming increasingly difficult to find candidates for the office. What motivated you?
Andreas Fanninger: The decision was not easy. I always said that I would give up my job if I became mayor. That's how it turned out.
What was your job?
I was a foreman on large construction sites. The last one at the Kühtai power plant in Tyrol was four hours away from Unternberg. That would be a working day there and back.
So you know how commuters feel?
In this situation, people stay very close to home. Lungau has a lot of traditional customs. Club life strengthens cohesion. I was a Samson wearer myself, I'm a member of the fire department, the Kameradschaftsbund, the beekeepers and the sports club.
What does the FPÖ do better than other parties?
In small towns like Unternberg, party politics are not important. Above all, the voters wanted renewal. Being close to the people is important to me. It can only work together.
What are the construction sites in the community of 1042 people?
We are well positioned. Young people are also staying because there are jobs. We have various sectors here, from transport companies to the timber industry. We are also currently working on the new fire station for 82 firefighters.
How good is the quality of life in Lungau?
We live where others pay a lot of money so that they can go on vacation.
Where do you see Lungau's contribution to the climate transition?
Unternberg leads the district in terms of the number of photovoltaic systems. Lungau is on the right track with the energy company that was founded. And if wind turbines are suitable at a location, why not?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
