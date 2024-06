Inflation is pushing many to their financial limits

More people need help

By mid-May this year, more than 6240 clients had already contacted the Caritas social counseling service, which is hundreds more than in the previous year. 673,000 euros have already been spent on support - the home collection is intended to help replenish Caritas' aid pots. And Caritas is also using modern means to do so: a digital donation column will be set up in the St. Pölten cathedral parish in June.