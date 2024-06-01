Emergency call after 18 hours
Chinese man in summer gear stuck in fresh snow
What an ordeal - and in this weather! A Chinese mountain biker (46), who wanted to ride from the Tyrolean Zillertal over the Pfitscher Joch to South Tyrol in winter conditions, got stuck in the fresh snow. Curious: it was only 18 hours after the start of the tour, in the middle of the night, that the 46-year-old raised the alarm due to complete exhaustion.
On Friday morning, at around 9 a.m., the Chinese man set off on his mountain bike from Mayrhofen in the Tyrolean Zillertal. "In summer clothing", as the police described it. The 46-year-old wanted to cycle over the Pfitscher Joch to South Tyrol. He was not deterred by the weather forecast - or he had no idea.
The mountain biker cycled to the "Schlegeis" reservoir, where he was already feeling the winter conditions. But the Chinese rider obviously didn't want to give up. What followed was a real ordeal!
Emergency call in the middle of the night
At around 2.30 in the morning (!), the cyclist found himself about 200 meters below the mountain pass in deep winter terrain. 20 centimeters of fresh snow, with snow drifts in places even more!
The 46-year-old got stuck in the snow on his mountain bike due to the ever-increasing amount of fresh snow and ultimately due to exhaustion.
Die Polizei
"The 46-year-old got stuck in the snow on his mountain bike due to the increasing amount of fresh snow and ultimately due to exhaustion. In the end, the man made an emergency call, whereupon the Ginzling mountain rescue team was alerted," reported the executive.
Mission handed over to South Tyrolean colleagues
However, due to better accessibility via a road, the operation was ultimately handed over to the South Tyrolean colleagues from the Sterzing Mountain Rescue Service. "The emergency services were finally able to find the exhausted, slightly hypothermic but otherwise uninjured cyclist at around 4.30 a.m. at around 2,200 meters above sea level on the Pfitscher Joch," said the police.
The Chinese man was finally brought down into the valley to Sterzing by the mountain rescuers and accompanied to a shelter there.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.