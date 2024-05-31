Fridays For Future: “Voting is like brushing your teeth”

In Klagenfurt, 75 participants marched through the city center in the rain. In Carinthia's provincial capital, the EU renaturation law was one of the topics discussed. The Scientists for Future Carinthia had only sent an open letter to Governor Peter Kaiser (SPÖ) on Friday. It should be clarified which federal state is behind the revised law. This provides, for example, for more forests to be reforested and moors to be rewetted.