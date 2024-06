Benko & Signa: the chronology of a downfall

Real estate in prime locations and investments in large retail chains such as Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof: Signa Holding, the heart of René Benko's corporate network, combined company shares worth several billion euros. Over a thousand companies are presumably under the management of Signa Holding - exact figures are unknown, experts can only estimate. With Signa Holding, Signa Prime Selection and Signa Development Selection, the three core companies of the conglomerate have gone bankrupt worth billions. The non-transparent interdependencies ultimately led to the fall of the Signa empire.