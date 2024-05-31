Vorteilswelt
Situation still calm

Heavy rain in the Ländle: between hope and fear

Nachrichten
31.05.2024 16:17

Despite the persistent heavy rain, the situation in Vorarlberg remained calm for the time being on Friday. The Rescue and Fire Brigade Control Center (RFL) only recorded 14 call-outs within 24 hours, most of which involved water ingress into buildings.

comment0 Kommentare

Although the all-clear cannot yet be given, as the heavy rainfall will continue at least until Friday evening, the current situation gives cause for cautious optimism. The Lower Rhine Valley, the Bregenzerwald and the Kleinwalsertal are currently receiving the most rain - in these regions, small-scale flooding, overloading of the sewage system and isolated landslides are also to be expected. The fire departments are therefore on standby, but have only had to respond 14 times so far - mainly because water has entered buildings and cellars.

The situation on the Leiblach causes concern
The rivers in the region are currently at medium high water levels, the Leiblach is even at medium high water. The peak discharge is expected on Saturday night. The situation on the Leiblach is particularly worrying, as its water level on Friday afternoon corresponded to a flood that only occurs every five to ten years on average - it cannot be ruled out that the river will overflow its banks over a large area. All residents are therefore called upon to take precautions to protect their homes.

The water level on the Alpenrhein has also risen continuously over the past few hours, which is why the first footpaths and cycle paths in the forelands have been closed as a precaution. Depending on developments, there could be further closures. The population is urgently requested to comply with the prohibition of access.

The emergency services and municipalities will be kept informed on an ongoing basis by the provincial warning center. Current information is available online on the state's homepage.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

