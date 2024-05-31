Heavy rain in the Ländle: between hope and fear

The situation on the Leiblach causes concern

The rivers in the region are currently at medium high water levels, the Leiblach is even at medium high water. The peak discharge is expected on Saturday night. The situation on the Leiblach is particularly worrying, as its water level on Friday afternoon corresponded to a flood that only occurs every five to ten years on average - it cannot be ruled out that the river will overflow its banks over a large area. All residents are therefore called upon to take precautions to protect their homes.