What really helps against slugs and snails

If you want to banish the slimy pests from your garden in the long term, you should go on regular "snail patrols". Especially at dusk and during or after rainfall, the animals come out and should be collected. "You should also look under bushes or shady hiding places, because that's where the snails like to hide," reports a diligent "snail collector", who is pleased with his first successes after two years of effective collecting.