"Sad day!"

Guilty verdict against Trump: son completely freaks out

Nachrichten
31.05.2024 12:42

While many celebrities such as Robert De Niro and Barbara Streisand are publicly celebrating the guilty verdict for Donald Trump, some of the ex-US president's family's nerves are on edge. Son Donald Jr. literally went berserk after the verdict.

In an Instagram video, the 46-year-old railed against the court and the jury. It was a "sad day for America", Trump Jr. railed, saying that the Democrats and President Joe Biden had finally turned the USA into a "shithole".

"They don't care if they destroy our country"
But Trump Jr. was far from finished with his tirade. He continued his rant on X, declaring that "these people", i.e. the supporters of the Democratic Party, would "do anything" to stay in power. "They don't care if they destroy our country in the process."

Trump Jr. has the backing of right-wing influencer Mike Cernovich, among others. The latter even compared the Trump trial to the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963. Trump Jr.'s reaction: "That's 100 percent right."

Ivanka shared a picture of her child
Trump's daughter Ivanka, who unlike her brothers had not appeared in court, had a completely different reaction. The 42-year-old posted a child's photo on Instagram showing her with a party hat on her father's arm.

Ivanka Trump posted an old childhood photo on Instagram after the guilty verdict against her father Donald Trump. (Bild: instagram.com/ivankatrump)
Ivanka Trump posted an old childhood photo on Instagram after the guilty verdict against her father Donald Trump.
(Bild: instagram.com/ivankatrump)

"I love you dad," Ivanka commented on the old snapshot and garnished the message with a little heart.

Divine assistance for Trump?
Trump's younger son Eric also got carried away with a - rather bizarre - reaction on social media following the guilty verdict against his father. It seems that the 40-year-old is hoping for heavenly powers to help his father after the verdict.

In a composite image, Trump can be seen on the court bench while Jesus stands behind him and places his hands on his shoulders. Trump appears to be reaching for the Son of God with his right hand.

Divine assistance for Papa Trump? (Bild: instagram.com/erictrump)
Divine assistance for Papa Trump?
(Bild: instagram.com/erictrump)

Eric Trump was also combative on X. Because he seems certain: "May 30, 2024 (the day of the verdict, note) could be remembered as the day Donald J. Trump won the 2024 presidential election."

Trump found guilty on 34 charges
In the trial over the concealment of hush money payments to a porn actress, the jury has found former US President Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts. This was announced by the jury in New York on Thursday.

It is the first time in American history that an ex-president has been convicted of a criminal offense. The sentence will be announced on July 11.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
