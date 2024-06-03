FACC personnel search
“Parting on good terms” pays off for the company
The aircraft boom is filling FACC's order books, which is why the company wants to bring 450 new employees on board this year alone. Remarkably, the Innviertel-based company is also fishing for those who had to leave during the corona crisis - and is also meeting with approval.
Orders worth around 5.8 billion US dollars on the books, sharply rising production rates for practically all aircraft models - after the corona low point, FACC is on a permanent upward trajectory and is doing everything it can to meet the demand for engine cowlings, wingtips, luggage racks and the like.
As a result, the need for employees has increased enormously. "We have already increased our workforce over the past year," says CEO Robert Machtlinger. Figures prove this: the aircraft supplier received more than 4,600 applications in 2023, more than 2,300 job interviews were conducted, and an average of 10 to 20 employees were hired per week. Speed is of the essence: "As a rule, the first interview takes place within a week of the application."
The offensive is having an impact: at the end of March, the company employed 2820 people in Austria, plus a further 670 abroad. By the end of March 2024, FACC plans to grow to a total of 4,000 employees. According to Machtlinger, a total of 450 employees will be brought on board this year, half of them in Austria. In order to achieve these goals, the company is also looking abroad and relying on recommendations from employees referred by friends and acquaintances.
"We also parted on good terms"
The so-called comeback campaign is very promising. The Innviertel-based company is also targeting around 650 people who had to leave during the coronavirus crisis. "The great thing is that a lot of the people we had to let go are coming back. That makes us very happy," says Machtlinger. He continues: "We also parted on good terms."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
