Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

FACC personnel search

“Parting on good terms” pays off for the company

Nachrichten
03.06.2024 14:00

The aircraft boom is filling FACC's order books, which is why the company wants to bring 450 new employees on board this year alone. Remarkably, the Innviertel-based company is also fishing for those who had to leave during the corona crisis - and is also meeting with approval.

comment0 Kommentare

Orders worth around 5.8 billion US dollars on the books, sharply rising production rates for practically all aircraft models - after the corona low point, FACC is on a permanent upward trajectory and is doing everything it can to meet the demand for engine cowlings, wingtips, luggage racks and the like.

As a result, the need for employees has increased enormously. "We have already increased our workforce over the past year," says CEO Robert Machtlinger. Figures prove this: the aircraft supplier received more than 4,600 applications in 2023, more than 2,300 job interviews were conducted, and an average of 10 to 20 employees were hired per week. Speed is of the essence: "As a rule, the first interview takes place within a week of the application."

Demand for aircraft has increased enormously, with short-haul jets in particular in demand (Bild: EPA)
Demand for aircraft has increased enormously, with short-haul jets in particular in demand
(Bild: EPA)

The offensive is having an impact: at the end of March, the company employed 2820 people in Austria, plus a further 670 abroad. By the end of March 2024, FACC plans to grow to a total of 4,000 employees. According to Machtlinger, a total of 450 employees will be brought on board this year, half of them in Austria. In order to achieve these goals, the company is also looking abroad and relying on recommendations from employees referred by friends and acquaintances.

"We also parted on good terms"
The so-called comeback campaign is very promising. The Innviertel-based company is also targeting around 650 people who had to leave during the coronavirus crisis. "The great thing is that a lot of the people we had to let go are coming back. That makes us very happy," says Machtlinger. He continues: "We also parted on good terms."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf