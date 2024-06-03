“Parting on good terms” pays off for the company

The offensive is having an impact: at the end of March, the company employed 2820 people in Austria, plus a further 670 abroad. By the end of March 2024, FACC plans to grow to a total of 4,000 employees. According to Machtlinger, a total of 450 employees will be brought on board this year, half of them in Austria. In order to achieve these goals, the company is also looking abroad and relying on recommendations from employees referred by friends and acquaintances.