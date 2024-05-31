Race
Run, doggy run! Amateurs conquer the professional arena
Greyhounds are gifted sprinters. A Tyrolean club regularly organizes races. To share this fascination with other dog owners, they are now inviting everyone to take part in a doggy race.
A sporting elite meets regularly on a meadow with meticulously trimmed grass near Inzing in Tyrol. This is where the Tyrol Greyhound Racing Club is based. Races for the speeding four-legged friends are held here regularly. With top speeds in excess of 60 and 70 km/h, greyhounds are considered the fastest of their species.
"We organize national and international competitions here," reports club chairman Michaela Reiser. Her protégé "Shakespeare" is a multiple champion, but is now retired. But when his mistress tempts him with a "rabbit" (a bundle of colorful fluttering ribbons), the dog doesn't take long to get going and really picks up speed.
It's all happening on the racetrack on Sunday
This Sunday (June 2), "Shakespeare" and the other greyhounds in the club are not allowed to enter the racecourse in Inzing. They have to watch as fellow sighthounds conquer the arena. "With this fun race, we want to encourage dog owners to try out a racing situation like this with their four-legged friends," explains Reiser. The conditions are designed to be manageable for any breed. "The course is 70 meters long. Each dog starts individually. The owners are allowed to stand at the finish line and lure their pet over the line. Everything is allowed - just no roughness," summarizes Reiser.
Original tricks and a few surprises
The dog expert emphasizes the joy of teamwork between humans and animals. "Taking part is everything!" is the motto. "Nevertheless, the sporting ambition is great," says Reiser, recalling past races in which dog owners came up with original tricks for the amusement of the spectators and four-legged friends sometimes preferred to branch off towards the barbecue station rather than run to their masters.
All dogs (except greyhounds) that are older than one year and have a valid rabies vaccination and liability insurance may take part in the race (entry fee 15 euros).
All information on registration, procedure and supporting program at: www.wrct.at (Events)
