Run, doggy run! Amateurs conquer the professional arena

It's all happening on the racetrack on Sunday

This Sunday (June 2), "Shakespeare" and the other greyhounds in the club are not allowed to enter the racecourse in Inzing. They have to watch as fellow sighthounds conquer the arena. "With this fun race, we want to encourage dog owners to try out a racing situation like this with their four-legged friends," explains Reiser. The conditions are designed to be manageable for any breed. "The course is 70 meters long. Each dog starts individually. The owners are allowed to stand at the finish line and lure their pet over the line. Everything is allowed - just no roughness," summarizes Reiser.