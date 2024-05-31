New railroad bridge withstands 250 tons

Renewals continue without a break

ÖBB is investing a total of 268 million euros in the province of Salzburg this year alone. This also includes renewals on the line between Schwarzach and Zell am See. In total, there are around 80 bridges on this section. The next bridges to be renewed are the one in Eschenau, the bridge over the Kenlachgraben and several small bridges. The work will start this year.