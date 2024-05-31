Structure in Lend
New railroad bridge withstands 250 tons
Before trains can speed over the new supporting structure in Lend across the Salzach, a load test with three locomotives had to be carried out.
Not an everyday sight on a railroad line! Three electric locomotives from three different generations stood close together on the new Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) bridge in Lend in Pinzgau. More than 250 tons of weight weighed on the bridge.
Structural engineers carried out measurements on the load and finally gave the green light. The values agreed with the calculations made previously. This means that the new structure can now be put into operation.
The old bridge had previously provided a safe crossing of the Salzach for 100 years and has now reached the end of its technical service life.
Work to replace it started in 2022. And it will not be the last new construction on the railroad line.
Renewals continue without a break
ÖBB is investing a total of 268 million euros in the province of Salzburg this year alone. This also includes renewals on the line between Schwarzach and Zell am See. In total, there are around 80 bridges on this section. The next bridges to be renewed are the one in Eschenau, the bridge over the Kenlachgraben and several small bridges. The work will start this year.
Rail replacement services due to modernization
The construction work will again have an impact on ongoing train services. ÖBB advises its customers to find out about changes well in advance of their journey.
There will be restrictions between Zell am See and Saalfelden from June 9 to December 14. There will be no stop in Maishofen-Saalbach. The stop is being modernized for the Ski World Championships in Saalbach. A rail replacement service with buses will be set up during this period.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
