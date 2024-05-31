Juicy basket money
Despite subsidies: Cost explosion for fast food
Large restaurant and retail chains are the biggest beneficiaries of the government's energy cost subsidy and yet fast food prices have exploded. This is currently a third more expensive than in 2021, while wages have only risen by 19 percent and inflation by 21 percent.
From 2021 to April 2024, wages were adjusted by 19 percent. This is two percentage points below the general inflation rate of 21%. On average, employees on collectively agreed wages were therefore not compensated for inflation. Fast food prices exploded during the period under review: In April 2024, products were around a third (+32 percent) more expensive than in 2021, according to calculations by the trade union-affiliated Momentum Institute.
"In the same period, prices for catering services, including fast food restaurants, rose by 29%. This means that inflation in fast food was even 3 percentage points higher than in the restaurant industry as a whole," explains Leonard Jüngling, inflation expert at the Momentum Institute.
70 percent of the top 50 gastronomy subsidies go to McDonalds
This is particularly exciting in view of the recently published analysis of energy cost subsidy I payments. According to the Ministry of Finance's transparency portal, McDonalds franchisees in particular received at least 3.1 million euros of the approximately 6.9 million euros in aid paid out in the catering sector. This means that 70 percent of the top 50 gastronomy subsidies went to the US company McDonalds.
"If companies raise their prices and at the same time receive aid money from the state, there is a danger that these companies will collect twice. This is a particular danger for companies with great market power, such as chains," concludes Jüngling.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
