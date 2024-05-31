Despite subsidies: Cost explosion for fast food

70 percent of the top 50 gastronomy subsidies go to McDonalds

This is particularly exciting in view of the recently published analysis of energy cost subsidy I payments. According to the Ministry of Finance's transparency portal, McDonalds franchisees in particular received at least 3.1 million euros of the approximately 6.9 million euros in aid paid out in the catering sector. This means that 70 percent of the top 50 gastronomy subsidies went to the US company McDonalds.