French Open in Paris
Medvedev rushes into the third round at a slow pace
He had ended Rafael Nadal's French Open era at the start, after which, according to Alexander Zverev, "a new tournament begins for him". And he started it yesterday with a commanding 7:6, 6:2, 6:2 win over David Goffin. Daniil Medvedev only had to work for 55 minutes to reach the third round.
Zverev's second match in Paris was certainly not comparable to the atmosphere and importance of the match against Rafael Nadal. Perhaps that's why it took a while for the German to get into his stride.
In the first round against Goffin, against whom he had often had problems, Zverev missed no fewer than five break points and only won in a tie-break. However, he won the tie-break with aplomb and thus became a matter of course.
Co-favorite role confirmed
The next two sets were a demonstration of Zverev's current strength, and after a total of 2:23 hours the winner of the Masters in Rome reached the third round and confirmed his role as co-favorite at this tournament.
Daniil Medvedev also achieved this despite his almost legendary hate affair with the red clay. After his sensational first-round defeat at the 2023 French Open against the Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild, he even said: "I'm glad I'm out. At least I won't have to play on clay anymore."
Medvedev only had to work briefly to reach the third round of the French Open for only the third time. His opponent Miomir Kecmanovic retired after just 55 minutes at 1:6, 0:5.
Better with the roof closed
This year's rainy weather suits Medvedev. Of course, the roof on the Suzanne Lenglen court was closed during his second-round victory. "I definitely prefer that. When it's closed, it's easier to hit the ball accurately."
