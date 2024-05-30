Kevin Costner as Cupid
‘Yellowstone’ stars celebrate western wedding
Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison met and fell in love on the set of the western series "Yellowstone". Now the actors have celebrated their wedding - in the style of Kevin Costner's hit series.
In this love affair, Kevin Costner played Cupid, so to speak. Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison fell in love on the set of the hit series "Yellowstone". In the series by and with Kevin Costner, the two play cowboy Walker and barrel-racing beauty Laramie.
Wild cowboy party after saying yes
The actors swore their eternal love at Harrison's family ranch in Dallas at the weekend - in a wedding that is sure to make the hearts of "Yellowstone" fans beat faster.
Because while the wedding ceremony was still classic and the bride walked down the aisle in a wedding dress by luxury label Galia Lahav, where the 43-year-old groom was waiting for her in a tailor-made tuxedo by Kiton, the cowboy hats were already unpacked at the lavish wedding reception.
"If you know it, you know it," the 34-year-old gushed on Instagram, sharing some photos of the dream wedding taken for the fashion magazine "Vogue".
The guests were served typical Texan dishes such as cornbread, smoked Wagyu ribs, chicken fried steak and corn on the cob. At the "cosmic cowboy" party, Hassie finally slipped into a sexy dress by Netta BenShabu.
Mom got in on the love action
But it wasn't just Kevin Costner, who brought Hassie Harrison to "Yellowstone" in season 3, who was responsible for the actors' happiness in love, but also the Hollywood beauty's mom. "My mother and Ryan met by chance through a mutual friend during a break in production," Harrison revealed in an interview with Vogue.
During the conversation, her mother noticed "how many friends and acquaintances from Texas we have in common - and sensing an opportunity, she encouraged Ryan to call me ..."
Harrison and Bingham have been a couple since last year and have now crowned their love with their vows, as the actress gushed."It was really one of those happy moments when you realize that life brings people together at just the right time and place."
