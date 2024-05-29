Final! Olympiakos against Fiorentina from 9pm LIVE

Only Rapid could defeat Fiorentina

Fiorentina, on the other hand, have shone collectively so far. No player has scored more than four times, yet the Italians are still unbeaten in the main competition. The Tuscans suffered their only European Cup defeat this season in the qualifying first leg against Rapid in August, but "La Viola" still came out on top in the end. After picking up twelve points in the group, coach Vincenzo Italiano's team eliminated Maccabi Haifa, Viktoria Pilsen and Bruges in the knockout round to reach the final for the second time in a row.