Conference League:
Final! Olympiakos against Fiorentina from 9pm LIVE
Conference League final! Olympiakos meet Fiorentina, we report live - see ticker below. The score is currently 0:0.
Here is the live ticker:
Olympiakos Piraeus could win their first title at international level in the final of the Football Conference League at the stadium of league rivals AEK Athens of all places. The Greeks eliminated top favorites Aston Villa, among others, on their way to the final and will now face AC Fiorentina. The Italians are in the final for the second time in a row and have not lost in this European Cup season since August.
Short journey
There are 15 kilometers between Olympiakos' home ground and the final stadium, making the final a home game for the Greeks. The team from the historic port of the Greek capital started the European Cup season in the Europa League, and after finishing third in their group, they went down a place. Coach Jose Luis Mendilibar's team knocked out Ferencvaros Budapest, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Fenerbahce Istanbul and Aston Villa to reach the final in a relatively surprising result.
"When I joined Olympiakos, I didn't think we would get this far. But over time, I started to believe that we could play well both in the league and in Europe," explained Mendilibar in a UEFA interview. The 63-year-old Spaniard has been working in Greece since February and won the Europa League with Sevilla last year. Olympiakos also have the competition's top scorer in their ranks, with Moroccan Ayoub El Kaabi scoring ten times in eight games so far.
Only Rapid could defeat Fiorentina
Fiorentina, on the other hand, have shone collectively so far. No player has scored more than four times, yet the Italians are still unbeaten in the main competition. The Tuscans suffered their only European Cup defeat this season in the qualifying first leg against Rapid in August, but "La Viola" still came out on top in the end. After picking up twelve points in the group, coach Vincenzo Italiano's team eliminated Maccabi Haifa, Viktoria Pilsen and Bruges in the knockout round to reach the final for the second time in a row.
Last year, they suffered a last-minute defeat against West Ham United. "We're in the final for the second time and want to learn from last season's experience. It's a great opportunity to bring a trophy back to Florence," explained Italiano. Fiorentina's last trophy to date was the 2001 Italian Cup.
Security concerns
While everything is in place for an exciting clash in sporting terms, the issue of security is causing headaches for the Greek police. Riots are not uncommon at sporting events in Greece. Last summer, a fan died after being stabbed several times during the Champions League qualifying duel between AEK Athens and Dinamo Zagreb, while a few months later a police officer succumbed to his injuries following riots at the top volleyball match between Olympiakos and Panathinaikos.
There was even speculation in Greece about moving the final to another venue. However, the government denied these rumors. A government spokesperson said that the police would do everything possible to ensure safety.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
