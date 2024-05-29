Meeting with Ludwig
France’s former president visits Vienna
Former French President François Hollande (2012-17) paid a visit to Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) on Wednesday. During a meeting at City Hall, reference was made to Austria's and Vienna's good and historically significant relationship with France - and to the current challenges in Europe. Hollande signed the Golden Book of the City of Vienna and also gave a lecture at the Wien Museum in the afternoon.
In his speech, Hollande warned against a standstill in Europe and described the upcoming EU elections as a choice of destiny. He described the war in Ukraine, climate change and migration as the continent's main problems.
Meeting with Ludwig in the town hall
Ludwig had previously welcomed his guest in the Red Salon of City Hall. This was where Austria's provisional government met for the first time after the war in 1945. The mayor explained the history of the room and emphasized: "We are particularly grateful for the contribution that France made to the liberation from the Nazi regime." However, Ludwig was convinced that the future of a united Europe was once again facing major challenges.
It was endangered by external forces such as Russia, which had invaded Ukraine. But there are also far-right forces within the European Union that are closely linked to Russia. This makes politicians like François Hollande, who are committed to a common Europe, all the more important, said Ludwig. He also recalled the political work of his visitor, which, as Ludwig assured, he had always greatly appreciated. As an example, he cited the international climate protection agreement signed during Hollande's term of office in Paris in 2015.
Hollande praised Vienna's role in diplomacy
The socialist Hollande noted that it was his first visit to City Hall. He was already familiar with Vienna himself, partly because he had learned about Austria's social policy here as an employee of former French head of state François Mitterand. Hollande also praised Vienna's traditional role as a city of diplomacy, where the OSCE, for example, has its headquarters.
However, its attempt to restore stability with the 2015 Minsk Agreement (to end the war in eastern Ukraine, note) had failed. "Everything has changed fundamentally in the last two years," Hollande stated. Diplomacy was no longer of any use. "Ukraine needs our support so that it can defend itself," the ex-President of France made clear. And Europe is also more than just a common market. "We must defend Europe, politically and, if necessary, militarily."
The visit was initiated by former Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann (SPÖ). He was also present at the meeting in City Hall.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.