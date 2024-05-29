Rainer Nowak Talk
Schellhorn: “Europe is no longer so important”
The "no" to the Mercosur agreement is damaging Austria and Europe, says economist Franz Schellhorn. "Our importance is dwindling massively, we Europeans are no longer as important as we think", says the Director and Head of Agenda Austria in the "Rainer Nowak Talk" on krone.tv. Without international cooperation, prosperity would dwindle.
The Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) is letting itself be taken to task by the Farmers' Union because of a "stupid fillet of beef" and "a few kilos of beef", said NEOS mandatary Gerald Loaker. Farmers and climate activists reacted with horror. The way the agreement is currently on the table, it is out of the question, said Alexander Bernhuber (ÖVP) in the "Rainer Nowak Talk".
Domestic beef vs. container ships
He continued: "Where beef is exchanged for cars and thousands of pieces of the finest steaks are to be brought onto the European market without any consideration being given to the standards of production." High standards are being imposed on farmers in Austria and at the same time container ships full of beef are to be imported. "You can't say that this is fair competition."
Schellhorn: "We Europeans are no longer that important ..."
Farmers are an important sector, but they cannot be decisive for 99% of the population, says economist Schellhorn, taking a much more differentiated view of the issue. "If we don't get this agreement right, Europe will be increasingly sidelined. We Europeans are no longer so important that we can jet around the world and tell everyone what environmental and social standards they have to comply with."
Other dependencies
Economist Monika Köppl-Turyna takes the same line. She brings the strategic dependence of other resources into play: "We will urgently need lithium reserves, which are the largest in the world in South America, if only for the climate transition. Because we simply can't manage without batteries, with the electrification of the economy. It is typical that free trade has an increasingly poor reputation. "People always look at the short-term benefits here."
SPÖ and Mercosur
SPÖ social spokesperson Josef Muchitsch takes a critical view of the Mercosur agreement, particularly from a social and environmental policy perspective: "16,000 container ships cross the seas every day and then we talk about climate change and climate protection." Consumers should also ask whether beef from South America has to be on the Austrian plate.
When talking about how Europe should exist between the other markets in the future, Europe (Brussels) should also consider how to make the markets fit again in the sense of "Europe first". Muchitsch: "If we remain as a Europe between Asia, America and South America, then we will need trade agreements, because otherwise consumers will no longer be able to afford anything."
The panel also discussed other economic topics, you can see more in the video above!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.