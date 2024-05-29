Schellhorn: “Europe is no longer so important”

Schellhorn: "We Europeans are no longer that important ..."

Farmers are an important sector, but they cannot be decisive for 99% of the population, says economist Schellhorn, taking a much more differentiated view of the issue. "If we don't get this agreement right, Europe will be increasingly sidelined. We Europeans are no longer so important that we can jet around the world and tell everyone what environmental and social standards they have to comply with."