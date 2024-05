Dogs and bikers: rules on alpine pastures are ignored

The prohibition sign for cyclists attached to a pasture gate is of no concern to the two e-bikers who are heading towards the Granattor on the Millstätter Alm. This is just one of many examples that upset alpine pasture owners and tourism experts. "However, most of the problems are not caused by holidaymakers, but by local bikers who cheekily drive on despite being warned," says Sepp Obweger, chairman of the Almwirtschaftsverein, during a local inspection with the "Krone" on the Millstätter Alm.