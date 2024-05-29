14 "individual cases" in six years

However, there are also those from the politically opposite corner who don't believe Rabl is the feel-good man of the party. They have gone to great lengths to tarnish the 51-year-old's clean-cut image: In a 24-page brochure, Wels-based Antifa has compiled a total of 14 "individual cases" - from July 2018 to May 2024 - which are intended to reveal a fundamentally right-wing extremist and racist attitude of the Wels FPÖ leader and his party. "Behind Rabl's beautiful appearance" - the subtitle of the publication - lies "an attitude that is incompatible with democracy and human rights", writes Antifa chairman Werner Retzl.