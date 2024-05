50 km/h has had its day in Seekirchen

Too many drivers are driving too fast on this road," reports Seekirchen's mayor Konrad Pieringer. This refers to Salzburger Straße at the southern entrance to the town. It is the last stretch of the district capital where 50 km/h is still permitted. But that is now changing. "Following speed measurements, we have decided that there will also be a 30 km/h speed limit on Salzburger Straße," says Pieringer.