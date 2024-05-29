How SPÖ chairman Andreas Babler got into hunting

Babler has no use for "elite power networks"

But how does the clichéd image of the middle-class hunter in large hunting grounds, who is after the most prestigious trophies possible, fit in with the representative of a social democratic workers' party? The "Krone" wanted to know. Babler says: "Of course there is the bourgeois and elitist hunting of the wealthy with their huge hunting grounds, their expensive hunting shares and their trophy-oriented hunting approach. But I have no such understanding and have nothing to do with it." He also does not use hunting as a male-dominated power network for mutual favors and favors, says Babler. He is also strongly opposed to any kind of creel hunting.